SWD Watch: The distressing ‘pauses’ on Wall Tax Road

Roads are defined by what they possess, and sometimes by what they don’t. Wall Tax Road is known for a debilitating lack of space. During rush-hour traffic, it palpably gasps for it. And much of the distress comes from what lies by the side of the road. What is true of rooms are true of roads: The clutter makes them look smaller than they are. The bustle of commerce — largely represented by parcel services, and partly by lodges and hotels — overwhelms Wall Tax Road, with mini load trucks and tricycles being parked higgledy-piggledy along its course. Throw a stormwater drain work into this mix, and a hugely unenviable situation emerges.

As one enters Wall Tax Road from the Central Station side, there is reason to believe the road is over the hump. The clean lines of a stormwater drain network can be seen snaking through the road. And then come the “pauses” — the deliberate gaps left in the SWD network, and they present a murky picture, literally.

Points where a Tangedco’s junction box has to be shifted, the stormwater drain network takes a break, displaying a generous flow of sewage in its bowels.

A shop owner makes a pertinent observation. “They cannot shift the Tangedco junction boxes till the sewage is cleared.”

In certain points, the sewage is flowing high and thick, and resembles molten lava — that is the impression one gets watching the mucky fluid in the stormwater drain network as it opens up around Sri Krishna Traders and NS Mani Distributors.

Near Trinity CSI Church and Irani Tea Shop and Cool Bar, there is a development that might probably be representative of a widespread malady — severed drainage connections that have to be revisited and refreshed.

On the evening of September 22, a dug-up section indicates the presence of a sewage drainage pipe. The digging is clearly designed to move transversely towards a specific point of the sewage pipeline in the middle of the road.

Would more sewage drain re-connections have to be effected along Wall Tax Road? If that is true, there will be an unpalatable sense of SWD network “continuing” even after it has been put to bed.