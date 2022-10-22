SWD Watch: Old warlord put through a workout ahead of monsoon battle

An arch-type stormwater drain on the northern section of Pantheon Road reportedly underwent a desilting exercise

An old arch-type stormwater drain on the northern section of Pantheon Road — where the gated community RWD Corniche is situated — was displaying its weathered underbelly in the morning of October 22. Its contours were clearly exposed; so were those of its co-passengers, the utility lines, down Pantheon Road.

The cables and pipes were caressing one of arch-drain’s flanks, both of which had been chiselled away to carry out a desilting exercise. A pipe supplying Metro Water’s drinking water was “weeping” profusely.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official close to this development notes the short section of the old stormwater drain was opened up and turned into a trench to ensure the entire line was desilted.

Reportedly, a super sucker machine pressed into service gobbled up mud and silt in the old drain and spat it out.

The GCC official notes the cables and pipes would be tucked back in place and replaced, wherever necessary, before the trench of the old arch-type drain is “stitched up” again.

The Egmore roundabout is now believed to be the meetup point of spanking-new and legacy stormwater drains.

A new stormwater drain constructed on the section of Pantheon Road — where Government Maternity Hospital and Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society are located — would be blooded this North-East monsoon.

On the other side, where Asoka Hotel is situated, an old stormwater drain runs. The GCC official further reveals that the side of Police Commissioner Office Road (where the Maternity hospital has a gate) has a modern stormwater drain. On the other side of this road, where the Police Officers’ Mess is situated, an arch drain runs, and it extends into the northern section of Pantheon Road, running in front of RWD Corniche.

The new SWD line on Pantheon Road was going to be linked to this arch-type drain, but the exercise has been placed on the back burner. The official remarks the existing stormwater drain network in and around the Egmore roundabout would deliver results, even without this new link stepping in as a reinforcement.