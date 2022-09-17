SWD WATCH: Do you identify yourself with these residents? 

Dr. Vijay outside his house at Arulamal Street | Photo Credit: Photos: Prince Frederick

As the integrated stormwater drain project in Chennai enters the “slog overs” racing to meet a steep deadline, a new “resident-type” has come to light.

This resident often paces up and down, outside his gates, sidestepping squalls of broken and scooped-up tar blocks, mounds of earth, and tiptoeing around sewage, precariously standing junction boxes and unearthed power cables. While doing so, they might be venting their rage to any patient and receptive ear around. Or, they might be yelling at a hapless worker, a foot soldier in the scheme of things, that the line department concerned finally sent to fix the problem. In rare cases, the resident-type would display exemplary stoicism, usually achieved after having experienced the whole gamut of disruptions.

The length of Arulamal Street off Bazullah Road has been torn open for the SWD project. At the entrance, the smell of sewage pierces the nostrils. Further down the road, Vijay Vardhan Killampalli, an orthopaedic doctor, seems to be explaining the odd situation he is in to someone, but with restraint, suggesting growing stoicism within. He is right outside his house, and the factors that disrupted his life in recent weeks are in glorious display, having arrayed together. There is a pool pool of sewage. Stepping inside, he shows a sump that is drunk on sewage.

Power cables from a junction box stretch out wildly like the tentacles of an octopus. “The junction box is tilted,” says Dr Vijay and also draws attention to a section of his compound that is tilting too. “The compound wall is titling because they have not packed it properly,” he explains, muttering he would have to wait for the SWD work to be completed before he could go about about fixing the facade more for safety than looks.

He reports that inside his house, he has already carried out a major fixing exercise.

“Due to the damage to the power system, I lost three air-conditioners, one Servo stabiliser and a microwave. It happened around a fortnight ago: We went without power for four days.”

The stoicism kicks in, forestalling a descent into self-pity.

“At least I am around this place to monitor what is happening. There you see the pipe that is waiting to take the sewage connection afresh. CMWSSB has to connect a new pipe and restore the connection. At my property on Velachery Main Road, the same problem of sewage line being severed has taken a more cumbersome turn. The work caught me unawares, having been carried out in the middle of the night,” says Dr Vijay.

He elaborates that to have the connection restored he would have to obtain a shopping list of permissions, which includes managing the nod for a road cut to facilitate the fresh connection.

In purely relative terms, Arulamal Street seems to give him a sense of being in control of things — hence, the stoic smile he would allow himself now and then.

Water woes

On the night of September 12, Madhav Desiraju was inclined to spend more time outside his house on Vijayaraghava Road than inside. An excruciating wait for a restored drinking water supply by CMWSSB finally seems set to end, with “not one, but three workers” in attendance.

Madhav outside his house on Vijayaraghava Road.

Madhav notes he had to wait for one and half months to see this day, after a series of calls spread over weeks. He had upped the decibel level in the last call, and that probably did the trick.

He continues: “What an absolute waste of time and resources. If they had restored the severed drinking water pipeline even as the SWD was being constructed, they would have spared themselves this tiresome exercise. Now, they have to drill holes in the SWD to restore the connection. And there is not one plumber, but three to attend to this issue.”

Power tangles

CR Ashok, a resident of Jains Ashvarya, a gated community on Dr Ranga Road, believes all the snakes on Medusa’s head have been unleashed on his section of the road. A tangle of power cables outside his apartment indeed resembles Medusa’s snake-ridden head.

There are similar tangles elsewhere on Dr Ranga Road, where the SWD work has been completed. As The Hindu Downtown reported last week, on the section of Dr Ranga Road where SWD construction is still under way, sewage flows seem to the thorn in residents’ side.