Swathi Sree secures rank 42 in UPSC exam, emerges State topper

May 30, 2022 23:48 IST

She is set to join the Indian Administrative Service

Udhagamandalam resident T. Swathi Sree, 25, has secured the All-India rank 42 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination 2021-2022, emerging as the topper in the State.

She had previously cleared the civil services examination, getting an allocation in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in the Income Tax (I-T) Department. As her ranking has improved this year, she is set to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a tweet congratulated the successful candidates, mentioning Ms. Sree by name.

“I started preparation for the civil services examination during my final year of college in 2018. I came to Chennai and received coaching at Manidhaneyam and Aram IAS Academy,” Ms. Sree said.

She had opted for agriculture as an optional paper in the examination. Ms. Sree did her undergraduate degree in Agriculture from RVS Agricultural College in Thanjavur. Her mother is a retired postal assistant and her father is self-employed. Her hobbies include kitchen gardening.

S. Sivanandham, 25, a resident of the city, cleared the examination in his first attempt with sociology as an optional paper, securing All-India rank 87. His father is a welder at a public sector unit. “I did my graduation in computer science and software engineering at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, in 2019. I decided to take a break from my job and received coaching at Officers IAS Academy,” he said.

Chathriya Kavin D.J., the daughter of IAS officer D. Jagannathan, a Public Secretary in the Tamil Nadu government, secured a rank of 244 in the examination. She opted for history as an optional paper.

“My father was a motivating factor for my success in the examination. During the tsunami in Cuddalore, I understood the challenges faced by bureaucrats in disaster management. My father was at work round the clock, away from home for many weeks after the tsunami, serving the people affected by the disaster. Such events motivated me. Perseverance, hard work and a single point focus is important for this examination,” she said.