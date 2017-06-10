‘Swathi’ film producer booked

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police has booked a case against Ramesh Selvan, the producer and director of Swathi Kolai Vazhakku, a film based on the murder of Information Technology employee Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station.

The trailer of the movie, revolving around the sensational murder of 24-year-old software engineer Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station on June 24, 2016, was released last month.

Permission not obtained

Swathi’s father Santhanagopalan had sent a representation to Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran seeking to prevent the release of the movie as the producer did not get permission from the family.

Mr. Santhanagopalan also said that if the movie was released, it would add to the family’s agony at a time when they were depressed.

The representation was forwarded to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan for follow-up. The CCB conducted preliminary investigation and booked a case against Mr. Selvan under provisions of The Tamil Nadu Compulsory Censorship of Publicity Materials Act, 1987 for making the movie without the permission of Swathi’s parents and releasing the trailer without clearance from the censor board.

An unidentified person had hacked Swathi to death on the morning of June 24 at Nungambakkam railway station when she was waiting to board a train to her office. After a week of investigation, police apprehended engineering graduate Ramkumar from his native Tirunelveli district on July 2. Subsequently, he allegedly committed suicide by pulling a live wire and biting it inside the Central Prison at Puzhal.