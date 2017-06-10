A year after Swathi murder

‘Swathi’ film producer booked

Victim’s family objected to movie

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police has booked a case against Ramesh Selvan, the producer and director of Swathi Kolai Vazhakku, a film based on the murder of Information Technology employee Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station.

The trailer of the movie, revolving around the sensational murder of 24-year-old software engineer Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station on June 24, 2016, was released last month.

Permission not obtained

Swathi’s father Santhanagopalan had sent a representation to Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran seeking to prevent the release of the movie as the producer did not get permission from the family.

Mr. Santhanagopalan also said that if the movie was released, it would add to the family’s agony at a time when they were depressed.

The representation was forwarded to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan for follow-up. The CCB conducted preliminary investigation and booked a case against Mr. Selvan under provisions of The Tamil Nadu Compulsory Censorship of Publicity Materials Act, 1987 for making the movie without the permission of Swathi’s parents and releasing the trailer without clearance from the censor board.

An unidentified person had hacked Swathi to death on the morning of June 24 at Nungambakkam railway station when she was waiting to board a train to her office. After a week of investigation, police apprehended engineering graduate Ramkumar from his native Tirunelveli district on July 2. Subsequently, he allegedly committed suicide by pulling a live wire and biting it inside the Central Prison at Puzhal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 11:12:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/swathi-film-producer-booked/article18957676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
A year after Swathi murder, concerns loom over women’s safety
Preventing death in custody
The curious death of Ramkumar
Security being beefed up at Nungambakkam Railway Station after the murder of Chennai techie Swathi.
Fixing suburban rail travel
The photo of the suspected assailant released by the Chennai Police on Thursday.
The stalking school of wooing
You are reading ‘Swathi’ film producer booked
How safe are Chennai’s railway stations?
Political parties demand CBI, judicial investigation
The Madras High Court on Thursday said that it is not necessary to take the Swathi murder accused Ramkumar anywhere near the place of occurrence for making him re-enact the crime. File photo: M. Vedhan
Swathi murder case: HC allows police to videograph accused inside prison
DNA analysis crucial in Swathi murder case
Swathi’s kin eligible for compensation
The Madras High Court on Thursday said that it is not necessary to take the Swathi murder accused Ramkumar anywhere near the place of occurrence for making him re-enact the crime. File photo: M. Vedhan
Ramkumar sent to police custody
‘Swathi’ app to protect passengers
Identification parade in Swathi murder case
P. Ramkumar (24), the suspected assailant in the Swathi murder case
Swathi murder case: court refuses to hear Ramkumar’s bail plea
P. Ramkumar (24), the suspected assailant in the Swathi murder case
Ramkumar denies killing Swathi, attempting suicide; seeks bail
Ramkumar to be in Chennai hospital for a couple of days
P. Ramkumar (24), the suspected assailant in the Swathi murder case
Ramkumar’s phone was active till arrest
Chennai techie murder: Hiding in his hamlet, suspect was tracking manhunt
Chennai techie murder: Finally, old-fashioned probe led police to nab suspect
Swathi had told me about stalker, says friend
File photo of P. Ramkumar, the suspect in the murder of Chennai techie S. Swathi.
From Chennai to Tirunelveli: On the trail of a suspected killer
A view of the mansion where the accused Ramkumar stayed in Chennai's Choolaimedu area. Photo: Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Swathi murder suspect held in Tirunelveli, tries to kill self
The photo of the suspected assailant released by the Chennai Police on Thursday.
'Techie was aware of stalker, but chose to ignore him'
On Friday, S. Swathi, a 24-year-old Infosys employee, was hacked to death as she sat waiting for a train at the Nungambakkam railway station.
Live chat: Is Chennai turning unsafe for women?
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY