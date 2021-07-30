‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ commemorating the golden jubilee of victory in 1971 war reaches Officers Training Academy in Chennai

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, the flame lit at the National War Memorial to celebrate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, commemorating 50 years of India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, was received at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Thursday.

A press release said the flame was received at the tank gate of the OTA, and a traditional horse-driven buggy taken to the Temple of Remembrance, the war memorial of the OTA alumni. The victory flame was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, and a ceremony was conducted.

Wreaths were laid by Brig. T.M. Sridharan, VSM (Retd.), a 1971 war veteran and OTA alumnus, and Lt. Gen. M.K. Das, Commandant, OTA.

The flame was then carried around the academy by officer cadets, and finally brought to the Pratap Pipping Lawns where all officers, cadets and civil defence staff paid obeisance.