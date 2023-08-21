Wheels within wheels | Swanky and squeaky clean: Metro Rail changes the way the city commutes

August 21, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Be it trams of the past, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), or the newest addition to the city’s many modes of public transport – Metro Rail – Madras’ rapport with rail transport has indeed been a fascinating one, with each contributing in its own charming way to the city’s constantly changing landscape.

In February 1895, the first tram debuted in the city, connecting Power House, Egmore and Pachaiyappa’s College. A century later, after being mired in numerous delays, on November 1995, another much-awaited mode of transport, MRTS, made its way into Madras, ferrying commuters between Madras Beach and Chepauk.

Building the MRTS for the city was quite a process. The Hindu’s archives show that the project was initially planned in 1975 from Tiruvottiyur in north Chennai to Kasturba Nagar in the south. Later, it was decided that a small section — Madras Beach to Luz — would be initially implemented at a cost of ₹53.46 crore. “The much-awaited Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) for Madras, scheduled to be completed by 1990, is facing a major financial crisis. The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a one-man committee to recommend ways and means of funding the project,” The Hindu’s report dated July 6, 1986, reads.

While MRTS expanded to other parts and was certainly affordable, the stations always wore a rundown look, as if they had been derelict for many years and making commuters want for another system that was modern, sleek, clean, and, more importantly, safe and reliable.

Drawing inspiration from Delhi, a Metro Rail was finally planned in Chennai. The project was conceived in 2004, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came on board as the primary consultant. The Hindu’s archives show that in 2003, DMRC Managing Director came down to Chennai with a team and made a presentation to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and suggested a similar system for the southern city.

The original plan

From Chennai airport to Chennai Central and every location in between, including Koyambedu, Egmore, Anna Salai, and Anna Nagar, Metro Rail’s phase I project snakes through almost every key area in the city today. But what was the original plan and which routes were preferred? At an estimated cost of ₹5,500 crore, the Metro was supposed to have two corridors — Beach to Guindy along Anna Salai and Fort St. George to Anna Nagar via Poonamallee High Road.

But when the work began in 2009, the phase I project was expanded to 45 km, ballooning the cost to ₹14,600 crore. The government promised to roll out the system by 2014-15.

On June 29, 2015, the city’s first Metro Rail train that zipped across a 10-km stretch between Koyambedu and Alandur. S. Balaji, 40, one of the commuters on board the first ever Chennai Metro Rail train at Alandur reminisces about how he felt a rush of curiosity, excitement, and happiness during the ride. “For those living here for decades, after travelling in other modes of transport, it was a breath of fresh air to be able to use a public transport that is well-maintained and reliable,” says Mr. Balaji, who continues to commute in the Metro even today.

After being riddled by numerous delays, the entire 45-km phase I project from Washermenpet to Chennai airport and Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount slowly became operational in a phased manner. Subsequently, an extension to the phase I project was mooted for a length of about 9 km from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar to link the northern parts of the city, taking the total length of Metro Rail system to 54 km. This section started witnessing train operations in February 2021.

During the first year, with just a 10-km stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur operational and high fares, the Metro merely served as ‘joy rides’ for residents and roughly 10,000 people used the system daily in lieu of the huge ridership that had been expected. While some looked at it in awe, many saw it too dear to prefer as a daily transport. But, fast forward to the present and the Metro caters to close to 2.7 lakh passengers on an average in its phase 1 and phase 1 extension corridors.

M.A. Siddique, Managing Director (MD) of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), said: “I have been using Metro Rail to commute to office daily much before I took over as the MD of CMRL. It is this reliability factor that has pulled people to shift from private or other modes of transport, and today, we serve about 2.7 lakh passengers every day.”

Imminent expansion

In another five years, Metro Rail will have grown another 116 km, and mobility and transportation in the city will undergo a sea of change, provided the deadlines are met. “Not just that, we already witnessed a drastic transformation in the city’s landscape after phase I became completely operational. Once phase II becomes functional, we will witness vertical development and redevelopment in several areas. We will have a completely new Chennai after phase II,” Mr. Siddique says.

From serving as a lifeline for residents during the 2015 floods to developing a reputation for turning into a dependable transport, Metro Rail has come a long way despite failing to address some of its gaps and flaws.

Mr. Balaji says: “More than six decades ago, my father travelled in the tram in Madras and would often talk about it with a glint of pride in his eyes. Eight years back, when I took the first train, that’s exactly how I felt. That feeling hasn’t waned a bit, and I think Chennai Metro has added a new charm to the city, and I’m mighty thrilled as a commuter.”

