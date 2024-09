Indian Foreign Service officer S.Vijayakumar assumed charge as the 32nd Regional Passport Officer of Chennai on Monday, succeeding S. Koventhan, IFS.

According to a press release, Mr.Vijayakumar had earlier served in Indian Embassies in Rome, Kabul and Doha. He graduated in B.E., Electronics & Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, the release said.