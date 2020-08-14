S.Ve. Shekher upset with BJP

He was booked for trying to incite communal violence

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday booked a case against actor and BJP functionary S.Ve. Shekher under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

In a YouTube video, the actor while responding to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s strong reaction to the recent draping of a saffron cloth around a M.G.R. statue in Puducherry, sought to allude that each colour in the national flag represented a religion.

Following this, a Nungambakkam resident Rajarathinam lodged a complaint against him and accused him of seeking to incite communal violence. Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar had earlier objected to the actor-politician’s remarks and said the AIADMK government would fulfil Mr. Shekher’s desire if he wanted to go to jail. Insisting that he did not seek to dishonour the tricolor, Mr. Shekher told The Hindu he was upset that BJP leaders in the State did not come to his aid.

“When there is a problem for a member, the party leadership here should come out and support. I am very upset with the BJP State unit,” he said.