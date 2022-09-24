Sustenance for the soul

As a youngnster, Lokeshwari Selvavinayagam found one message being rung loud and clear: “Focus your energies on developing professionally profitable skills.”

She did and became a clinical research documenter. However, along the way, she promised herself she would one day also pursue skills just for the delight they brought to her. She kept that promise, and the result is a “side hustle”, one that covers the waterfront of artistic engagements. She keeps these for her spare time. She also ensures that these engagements do not eat into other resources but are profitable and self-sustaining.

She tends to her bridal mehendi orders, assisted by her own stash of homemade mehendi cones. On other days, she sits down to crochet baby garments, blankets or sweaters at her home in Madipakkam. But usually, she can be found deeply engrossed in designing her signature silk thread, resin or terracotta jewellery. Not one to gate-keep these skills and keep them to herself, she runs classes for jewellery making and aari work. “I am happy to be able to pursue my passion, even if only on a part-time basis,” says Lokeswari. For details, visit their Instagram handle lokis_vogue_craftery