Sustainable alternatives to plastic take centre stage at Kilambakkam bus terminus

Passengers at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, can expect food served in earthen clay cutlery, lotus leaf plates, bamboo plates, or areca leaf tumblers as the terminus has been declared a “single-use plastic free zone”.

The State banned the use of single-use plastic items, including plastic-coated carry bags, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, earbuds with plastic sticks, and polystyrene for decoration, among others.

In compliance with this, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), along with staff members of BVG India Limited, the private firm roped in for the operation and maintenance of KCBT, inspected the shops at the bus terminus on Saturday, according to a press release.

They conducted awareness drives, distributed pamphlets, and listed alternatives that can be used for serving food and beverages.

The KCBT, operational since December 30, 2023, houses 41 shops, including 18 restaurants, 19 snack shops, and 4 miscellaneous shops. It generates 3-4 tonnes of garbage daily, the release stated.

“To enhance cleanliness and environmental protection, KCBT has been declared a “single-use plastic free zone”. Meetings were held on May 6 and May 20, 2024, to inform vendors and employees about banned plastic products and suitable alternatives. Posters have been put up across the terminus to raise awareness. Inspections will be conducted periodically, and penalties will be imposed on violators. All stakeholders are requested to support this initiative to maintain a plastic-free environment at KCBT,” the release stated.

