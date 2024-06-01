GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sustainable alternatives to plastic take centre stage at Kilambakkam bus terminus

Published - June 01, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TNPCB and CMDA officials sensitised the shop owners at the bus terminus on suitable alternatives to single-use plastic.

TNPCB and CMDA officials sensitised the shop owners at the bus terminus on suitable alternatives to single-use plastic. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Passengers at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, can expect food served in earthen clay cutlery, lotus leaf plates, bamboo plates, or areca leaf tumblers as the terminus has been declared a “single-use plastic free zone”.

The State banned the use of single-use plastic items, including plastic-coated carry bags, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, earbuds with plastic sticks, and polystyrene for decoration, among others.

In compliance with this, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), along with staff members of BVG India Limited, the private firm roped in for the operation and maintenance of KCBT, inspected the shops at the bus terminus on Saturday, according to a press release.

They conducted awareness drives, distributed pamphlets, and listed alternatives that can be used for serving food and beverages.

The KCBT, operational since December 30, 2023, houses 41 shops, including 18 restaurants, 19 snack shops, and 4 miscellaneous shops. It generates 3-4 tonnes of garbage daily, the release stated.

“To enhance cleanliness and environmental protection, KCBT has been declared a “single-use plastic free zone”. Meetings were held on May 6 and May 20, 2024, to inform vendors and employees about banned plastic products and suitable alternatives. Posters have been put up across the terminus to raise awareness. Inspections will be conducted periodically, and penalties will be imposed on violators. All stakeholders are requested to support this initiative to maintain a plastic-free environment at KCBT,” the release stated.

Related Topics

Chennai / Plastic ban in Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.