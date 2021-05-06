Suspension of police inspector in Chennai revoked

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 14:52 IST

The Teynmapet inspector had been suspended following an order of the ECI, for failing to control victory celebrations by DMK cadre, on May 2

The suspension of a Teynampet police inspector has been revoked following a preliminary departmental enquiry.

The inspector, A. Murali was suspended by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Sunday (the day votes were counted) following an order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for failing to ensure its compliance with instructions.

Advertising

Advertising

The charge against the inspector was that he failed to control DMK cadre who celebrated the party’s victory inside the party headquarters and also on Anna Salai. They were dancing and seen not following COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks and maintenance of physical distancing. It was considered dereliction of duty on the part of inspector.

Sources said the order of suspension has been revoked by the Joint Commissioner of Police, South, Lakshmi, and he has been reinstated in the same post.