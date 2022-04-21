Suspended Tiruvannamalai CEO becomes T.N. Parent Teacher Association secretary
Arul Selvam was suspended over leakage of revision question papers
Former Chief Educational Officer (CEO) for Tiruvannamalai district, S. Arul Selvam, who was under suspension over the leakage of revision question papers, has been appointed as Secretary, Tamil Nadu Parent Teacher Association.
A press release from the School Education Department said Mr. Selvam had been appointed for the post as had fallen vacant. In mid-February, Mr. Selvam was suspended for revision test papers’ leakage in the district. In a departure from the norm, question papers were given to two private schools in the district a week before the exams and were leaked subsequently on social media. He has been under suspension since then.
Meanwhile, CEO for Dharmapuri district, D. Ganeshmurthy, has been transferred to Tiruvannamalai as CEO, the release said.
