Suspended sub-registrar gets two-year jail term in corruption case in Chennai

The Sub-Registrar in Sowcarpet allegedly demanded ₹5,000 bribe from an applicant and was suspended from service and not allowed to retire

November 14, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A special court has convicted and sentenced a suspended sub-registrar to an imprisonment of two years for illegal gratification.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the complainant, A. Abdul Basith, was running a footwear shop at Seven Wells Road, Sowcarpet, and his brother-in-law had purchased a house and a sale deed was registered in October 2010 at the Sub Registrar Office in Sowcarpet. Subsequently, a power of attorney was given to the complainant and the same was also registered in the same Sub- Registrar Office.

The accused, V. Radha, then Sub-Registrar, Sowcarpet, had demanded ₹5,000 as bribe for issuing the registered documents of the complainant’s brother-in-law. The complainant lodged a complaint and Radha was arrested and sent to judicial custody. She had been suspended from service and not allowed to retire.

Chennai / corruption & bribery

