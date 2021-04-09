Suspended poll staff summoned for inquiry in EVM, VVPAT case

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:30 IST

Personnel from the Velachery police station issued notices summoning four election staff for an inquiry in connection with their carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units on their two-wheelers without authorisation. The Corporation staff were caught by functionaries of the DMK and the Congress when they were carrying the machines on a two-wheeler on Tuesday night.

Assistant engineer Senthil Kumar, conservancy supervisor Velankanni and conservancy worker Saravanan were placed under suspension based on the instructions of the Returning Officer. In connection with the incident, the police issued notices to the three and to another person to join the inquiry on April 12.

