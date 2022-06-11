Suspended police inspector arrested in case of kidnapping a businessman

Complainant alleged that police officials intervened in a civil dispute

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) arrested a suspended inspector of police M. Saravanan who was reported to be absconding after his name figured in a first information report in connection with the abduction of an entrepreneur from Thirumangalam.

This case was registered based on a complaint from Rajesh, an entrepreneur, in May last year. The complainant alleged that Venkatasivagnanakumar, Tharun Krishnaprasad, Srinivasa Rao, Sri Kandan alias Kodambakkam Sri along with the then Assistant Commissioner of Police Sivakumar, then inspector of police Saravanan, sub-inspector Pandiyarajan, head constables Joseph, Giri and Jeyakumar had wrongfully detained him, his fiance and family members. They threatened him and forced him to transfer his properties to the name of Srinivasa Rao and Tharun Krishnaprasad of Andhra Pradesh.

The policemen had resorted to the illegal “settlement” while intervening in a civil dispute, he alleged.

Based on preliminary inquiry, this case was taken up by Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBCID, Metro Wing, in June last year. Kodambakkam Sri and Venkatasivagnanakumar were arrested.

Mr. Sivakumar and Mr. Savaranan were reported to be absconding after they were named as accused in the FIR. They were since suspended from service.

A special team investigating the case arrested Mr. Saravanan and remanded him in judicial custody after being produced in a special court for CB-CID cases in Egmore. Mr. Sivakumar is yet to be arrested.