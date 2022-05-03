Suspended office assistant held for stealing court seal

He had been suspended for dereliction of duty

The police have arrested a suspended office assistant for allegedly stealing a court seal in the Egmore court complex.

The police identified the accused as Vivekanandan, 48, who was an office assistant and had been suspended from service for dereliction of duty. He came to the sixth magistrate court on Monday and stole the seal when the on-duty other staff were preoccupied with work. Later, when the theft was noticed, the court staff complained to the magistrate.

After analysing the CCTV camera footage, Vivekanandan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.