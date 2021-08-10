Suspended DGP and SP served chargesheet in harassment case

In-person trial: Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das (now suspended) arriving at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Monday.

VILLUPURAM

10 August 2021 01:04 IST

Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram adjourns the case to August 16

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Monday served copies of the chargesheet to Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das (now under suspension) in connection with the case pertaining to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police in February this year.

The court also served the copies to Superintendent of Police D. Kannan (since suspended) on the charge of waylaying the woman officer when she was on her way to lodge a complaint.

Court summons

According to the prosecution, as per the summons of the court, the duo appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Gopinathan.

The court served the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) and the first information report. After serving the papers, the court adjourned the matter to August 16.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (1) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002. The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.