Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inspector involved in abduction case still absconding: CB-CID

The policemen had resorted to ‘illegal settlement’ while intervening in a civil dispute, says entrepreneur

Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) investigating the alleged abduction of an entrepreneur from Thirumangalam said the suspended Assistant Commissioner Sivakumar and Inspector Saravanan, both key accused in the case, are absconding and a search is on.

The CB-CID on Tuesday said three more accused who were harbouring the duo and others were arrested last month.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Rajesh, an entrepreneur, in May last year. He alleged that Venkata Sivagnanakumar, Tharun Krishnaprasad, Srinivasa Rao, Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, together along with Sivakumar, who was then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saravanan, then Inspector of Police, Pandiyarajan, then Sub Inspector of Police, head constables — Joseph, Giri and Jeyakumar wrongfully confined him, his fiancee and family members. They allegedly threatened and extorted his properties and forced him to register his properties in the names of Srinivasa Rao and Tharun Krishnaprasad of Andhra Pradesh. The policemen had resorted to ‘illegal settlement’ while intervening in a civil dispute, he alleged.

Based on the outcome of a preliminary enquiry on his complaint, this case was taken up by Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBCID, Metro Wing, in June last year. Srikandan and Venkata Sivagnanakumar have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently another accused Dhanapal was arrested for harbouring the accused. So far five persons have obtained anticipatory bail in this case.

The CB-CID said, "Accused Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saravanan, Inspector of Police and Pandiyarajan, Sub Inspector of Police are still absconding and a search is on to nab them."

Meanwhile, three more accused named Sowkath Ali, Nandhakumar and Saravanakumar were arrested on February 25 for harbouring and aiding the accused Sivakumar and others. TSome vital information were received and documents were collected from them. Based on those inputs CB-CID police are continuing their search for the absconding accused by constituting special teams, the CB-CID said.