Suspects stole data from ATMs in other States too

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing, which arrested three suspects for siphoning money from ATMs using skimmer devices, said they had done so at several places across Tamil Nadu and other States as well. The special unit has launched a manhunt to nab a few more persons.

Last week, a maintenance engineer noticed a skimmer in an ATM of a nationalised bank in Ayanavaram. The special wing began a probe following the alert and arrested A. Irfan, 34, of Kolathur and his associates B. Allah Baksh, 30, of Seven Wells, and N. Abdul Hathi, 44, of Mangadu.

Using the skimmer, they collected details such as secret numbers and made cloned cards with the stolen details, the police said.

Irfan, who ran an air ticketing agency in Coimbatore, offered tickets at discounted rates to customers. He then stole the data of the customers and made transactions through cloned cards. The accused kept moving from one city to another, repeating the offence, the police said.

“The modus operandi adopted by the accused was unique and they were technically savvy. We suspect a few more are behind the racket and they will be nabbed soon,” said a police officer.

Police seized a luxury car and electronic devices used for the offences.