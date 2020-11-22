Suspects in triple murder case remanded in custody

CHENNAI

22 November 2020 01:24 IST

Prime accused is the estranged wife of one of the victims

A special team of police personnel brought three suspects, including the prime accused, in the Sowcarpet triple murder case and remanded them in judicial custody on Saturday.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “In an operation spanning across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujrat and Uttar Pradesh, the Chennai City Police secured three on-the-run suspects in connection with the Sowcarpet triple murder case.”

On November 11, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, his wife Pushpa Bai, 68, and their son, Shithal Kumar, 42, were found dead in their home on Vinayaga Maestri Street, Sowcarpet.

Advertising

Advertising

Family dispute

The police said they had been shot point blank by the suspects, including Jayamala, the prime accused and daughter-in-law of Dileep Thalil Chand. She and her husband Shithal Kumar were estranged, and she had been living with with her parents in Pune along with her two children. Both sides had filed criminal cases and a divorce petition.

A special team on Thursday nabbed Jayamala, her brother Vikash and his associate Raju Shindee at a hideout near Agra. They were produced before a local magistrate court and were brought to Chennai after the necessary transit remand was obtained. On Saturday, they were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court here and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Last Friday, another special team arrested three suspects — Kalaish, 32, a brother of Jayamala, who is the prime accused, and his associates, Ravindranath Kher, 25, of Kolkata and Vijay Uttham Kamal, 28, of Pune. Kailash and one of his associates confessed to having shot the trio as Jayamala was continuously harassed by the family.