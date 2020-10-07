Suspects in lawyer’s murder surrender in Vaniyambadi

CHENNAI

07 October 2020 00:55 IST

He was killed in Villivakkam on Sunday

Eight persons, who are suspected to have been involved in the murder of an advocate in Villivakkam, surrendered before a court at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

K. Rajesh, 45, founder of a little-known political party Makkal Aalum Arasiyal, was hacked to death near Villivakkam on Sunday.

The victim was said to be a relative of history-sheeter Somu. He was also cited as an accused in connection with the murder of an advocate on the Egmore court premises in 2015.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, he was standing outside his house when a group of men attacked him with machetes. There were cut injuries on his head, an officer said.

After the gang fled, the Villivakkam police sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Four special teams were constituted to trace the accused.

“Even as the investigation was on, the eight suspects surrendered at a court in Vaniyambadi. We will take them into our custody and interrogate them to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” a senior officer said.