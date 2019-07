A suspected thief was nabbed by the public in Sevvapet near Tiruvallur, and thrashed.

Nandakumar runs a hardware store on CTH Road and he and his mother Lokammal had left for the store, the police said. His mother returned after sometime and was shocked to see a stranger inside their house. Lokammal raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to the house and nabbed the suspect, Venkaiya, 34. He was tied to a tree and thrashed. Later, the police admitted him to a hospital.