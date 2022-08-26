Suspected IS sympathiser held in Tiruvallur 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 26, 2022 22:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old youth suspected to be a sympathiser of Islamic State (IS) has been arrested by the Tiruvallur town police.

They said the suspect was a native of Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, and a commerce graduate. He had been working at a butcher’s shop in Tiruvallur town for the past one year. The police said he was traced and secured following a tip-off. He allegedly made inflammatory posts on social media and called for people to fight against the nation. He was also a believer in IS’ extremist ideology and declared that he was prepared to become a martyr.

He was booked under Sections 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 125 (Waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court in Tiruvallur and remanded in custody. He was also interrogated by other agencies of the Central government, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app