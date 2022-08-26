Suspected IS sympathiser held in Tiruvallur 

A 26-year-old youth suspected to be a sympathiser of Islamic State (IS) has been arrested by the Tiruvallur town police.

They said the suspect was a native of Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, and a commerce graduate. He had been working at a butcher’s shop in Tiruvallur town for the past one year. The police said he was traced and secured following a tip-off. He was allegedly made inflammatory posts on social media and called for people to fight against the nation. He was also a believer in IS’ extremist ideology and declared that he was prepared to become a martyr.

He was booked under Sections 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 125 (Waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court in Tiruvallur and remanded in custody. He was also interrogated by other agencies of the Central government, sources said.