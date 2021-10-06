Suspected car thief held in Chennai

An autorickshaw driver stole a car from his former employer’s home, police said

Royapettah Police have arrested a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver who allegedly stole a multi-utility vehicle from his former employer’s house.

Police said the complainant is Tariq Akthar, 26 of Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore who runs a textile shop in Broadway. He was shocked to see his car, which was parked near his house, missing on Monday night. He immediately lodged a complaint with the Royapettah Police. After scrutiny of CCTV footage, police traced the car using GPRS (General Packet Radio System) attached to the vehicle. They found the car moving in Kattupakkam near Porur.

A special team of police personnel quickly reached the spot and rounded up the suspect with the car. The accused was identified as Jaffer Sadiq, 45 of Adambakkam. He was working as a driver for five years with Tariq Akthar. After quitting his job, he was driving an autorickshaw. Since he was facing financial problems, he had decided to steal the car, said police.