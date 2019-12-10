Suspect who escaped from Chennai police station nabbed

North Beach police arrested a suspect who escaped from the custody of police on the pretext of attending to nature’s call.

The suspect, Arul, 32, was caught by the public after he sexually harassed a minor and her mother who were sleeping on the footpath in Mannady on Sunday night. After one of them raised an alarm, he was nabbed and handed over to police.

Arul was detained at the North Beach police station and was in handcuffs from Sunday night . At 4 a.m on Monday, he asked police personnel to unlock the handcuff as he wanted to attend to nature’s call. Police personnel allowed him to go. However, he escaped after scaling the wall of the station.

A special team was formed to trace the accused. He was traced on Monday night in Mannady itself. He was brought to the police station and produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The suspect was lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.