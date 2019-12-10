Chennai

Suspect who escaped from Chennai police station nabbed

more-in

The man, who was held for sexual harassment of a minor, had escaped from police custody on the pretext of attending to nature’s call

North Beach police arrested a suspect who escaped from the custody of police on the pretext of attending to nature’s call.

The suspect, Arul, 32, was caught by the public after he sexually harassed a minor and her mother who were sleeping on the footpath in Mannady on Sunday night. After one of them raised an alarm, he was nabbed and handed over to police.

Arul was detained at the North Beach police station and was in handcuffs from Sunday night . At 4 a.m on Monday, he asked police personnel to unlock the handcuff as he wanted to attend to nature’s call. Police personnel allowed him to go. However, he escaped after scaling the wall of the station.

A special team was formed to trace the accused. He was traced on Monday night in Mannady itself. He was brought to the police station and produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The suspect was lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
crime
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 2:06:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/suspect-who-escaped-from-chennai-police-station-nabbed/article30265627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY