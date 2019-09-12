Suspect jumps off building in Triplicane

A suspect, brought in for enquiry by the police, jumped from the second floor of a building in Triplicane, late on Tuesday.

The police said a gang looted ₹80 lakh from a money exchange owned by Abu on Kandappa Naicken Street, Mannady. The gang attacked Rizwan, staff of the outlet, and decamped with the cash on August 24. In connection with this, the North Beach Police registered a case and was conducting an investigation. A special team arrested five suspects last week and have been searching for Jaffer of Kayalpatinam.

Raguraj, 42, of Triplicane, surrendered on Tuesday. He claimed he had no connection with the mastermind, Jaffer, but had given ₹10 lakh to one Shyam, a resident of Triplicane. On suspicion, the police took Raguraj to Vallabha Agrahara Street to investigate. Suddenly, Raguraj jumped off the building and injured himself. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.