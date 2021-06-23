Suspect involved in novel theft at Chennai SBI ATMs, held in New Delhi

CHENNAI

23 June 2021 14:00 IST

Police are on the look out for more suspects in Haryana

The City Police have apprehended a suspect in New Delhi, who was part of a gang that stole money from various SBI ATMs that had cash deposit facilities.

A senior police officer said, “We have traced one of the suspects in New Delhi with the the help of the Haryana police. Efforts are on to trace a few other suspects from Haryana. The gang was involved in novel thefts at more than 18 SBI ATM cash deposit machines on June 17 and 18. We are still receiving complaints from the bank. Utilising a technical flaw in the cash deposit machines, the gang managed to loot the money.”

Advertising

Advertising

The gang stole cash from ATMs in Velachery, Taramani and Vadapalani — more than 18 places in the city limits and the districts. The police said the fraudsters targeted only cash deposit machines and used a single debit card. Using the card, they opted to withdraw cash. When the cash was in the dispenser, they blocked the sensor signal for 20 seconds and took the money. If the cash is not withdrawn within this period, the machine takes the money back and the amount debited from the account is reversed. However, in this case, the fraudsters held it open, then released it, giving the machine the cue that it was taking back the cash while they had actually removed the notes.

The bank staff noticed a loss of cash from the dispenser though the corresponding debits had not been made, a police officer said, explaining the modus operandi of the gang.