Suspect in Velachery house burglary held

January 19, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Velachery Police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect who along with his accomplice was involved in a burglary at a house in Velachery.

Police said the complainant, N. Nachiammal, 43, resides at Golden Avenue apartment in Vijaya Nagar. She had gone out of town on January 7. When she returned on January 11, she found the lock of the door of the house broken and the steel bureau open. Around 58.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 215 grams of silver ornaments and ₹10,000 were stolen. Nachiammal lodged a complaint with the Velachery Police Station in this regard. A case was registered and an investigation was carried out.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage, police arrested Imran Khan, 37, of M.K.B.Nagar who was allegedly involved in the burglary and recovered 4.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him. The investigation revealed that Imran khan along with his accomplice broke open the lock of Nachiammal’s house and stole the gold jewellery. The duo also broke the locks of two more houses in Velachery in 2022. Police have launched a man hunt to nab the other accused.