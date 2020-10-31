Suspect in T. Nagar burglary arrested in Cheyyar

Interrogation on to trace other members of the gang

A special team of police personnel apprehended a man suspected to be part of a gang that stole more than 4 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from a jewellery-manufacturing unit on Moosa Street in T. Nagar, according to sources.

Last week, Tharun, one of the victims, lodged a complaint alleging that gold, diamond and silver articles worth over ₹4 crore had been burgled from their premises. The police suspected a gang to be behind the burglary. Five teams were constituted to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur police arrested Suresh alias ‘Market’ Suresh.

Based on information from him, the police nabbed Appunu alias Venkatesan in Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai. “He is being interrogated to trace the other suspects. We will crack the case and show arrest of all suspects in the case very soon,” a police officer said.

The victims — father and his two sons — bought gold as bars and designed them into jewellery and sold them to different showrooms. Their office is located in the first floor of a building on Moosa Street, T. Nagar. According to sources, 2 kg of gold jewellery, 2 kg of diamond studded gold jewellery and over 10 kg of silver went missing form there. Around 1 a.m., a masked man broke into the office and escaped with the jewellery.