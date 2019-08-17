Suspect held for drugging and robbing passengers on trains

The Government Railway Police have arrested Subangar Chakraborti, 49, of West Bengal, who allegedly drugged and robbed passengers on long-distance trains.

Amit Kumar, 29, a railway employee in Perambur, travelled in the Howrah Express train and reached Chennai on July 18, the police said. He was allegedly drugged by a co-passenger and robbed of his cash and jewellery. After boarding the train, the suspect had a chat with him in the air-conditioned coach. and mixed some peanuts, laced with sedatives in his food, when he went to the washroom.

Possessions missing

Amit Kumar was unconscious until he reached the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Central railway station. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he regained consciousness two days later.

After coming back to his senses, he realised that his cell phone, gold ornaments, watch and cash were missing.

Based on his complaint, special police teams were deputed to Andhra Pradesh and other places.

The suspect was nabbed on Thursday. The police have also recovered a huge quantity of lorazepam from him.