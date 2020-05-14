Suspect from Valasaravakkam held for cheating senior citizens at ATMs

Valasaravakkam police on Thursday arrested a suspect for allegedly cheating senior citizens at ATMs on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash.
Police said a few days ago, Prabakaran, 65, of Jay Garden, went to an ATM on Arcot Road and struggled to withdraw cash since he had poor vision. A stranger wearing a helmet, pretended to withdraw cash and told him the ATM had no cash. On the sly, the suspect swapped the card.
A few minutes later Prabakaran realised that ₹50, 000 cash was debited from his account following receipt of SMS on his mobile phone. Valasaravakkam police arrested the suspect and identified him as Parthasarathy, 50, of SVS Nagar. He was involved in cheating of senior citizens in ATMs in Valasaravakkam and Virugambakkam, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.