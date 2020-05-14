Suspect from Valasaravakkam held for cheating senior citizens at ATMs

Valasaravakkam police on Thursday arrested a suspect for allegedly cheating senior citizens at ATMs on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash.

Police said a few days ago, Prabakaran, 65, of Jay Garden, went to an ATM on Arcot Road and struggled to withdraw cash since he had poor vision. A stranger wearing a helmet, pretended to withdraw cash and told him the ATM had no cash. On the sly, the suspect swapped the card.

A few minutes later Prabakaran realised that ₹50, 000 cash was debited from his account following receipt of SMS on his mobile phone. Valasaravakkam police arrested the suspect and identified him as Parthasarathy, 50, of SVS Nagar. He was involved in cheating of senior citizens in ATMs in Valasaravakkam and Virugambakkam, police said.