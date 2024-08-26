Suspect arrested in BSP leader’s murder case hospitalised

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong was hospitalised on Monday following complaints of chest pain.

The police said the suspect, identified as S. Thirumalai, 45, who was lodged in a sub-jail in Poonamallee, began complaining of chest pain on Monday morning. He was taken to a hospital in Poonamallee and was treated. From there, Thirumalai was referred to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

Thirumalai was part of the eight-man group arrested a few hours after the murder took place on the night of July 5. Another suspect, K. Thiruvengadam, 33, who was also part of this group, was gunned down by the police near Puzhal on July 15. Over 25 suspects, including history-sheeters, lawyers, and political functionaries, have been arrested in connection with this case so far.

