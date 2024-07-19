Suspect arrested for murder, theft of elderly woman in Chennai

Vyasarpadi Police, on Friday, July 19, 2024 arrested a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly murdered an elderly woman who was alone at her home and stole a single gold earring.

Police said the victim has been identified as Sarojini Bai, 78, who was living with her husband Nagarajan at Nagar 2nd Street, Vyasarpadi. On July 17, Nagarajan who went out returned home after sometime and found his wife lying in unconscious state. With the help of neighbours, he rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors after examination declared her as dead. Nagarajan, who grew suspicious of her death, alerted the police personnel.

After analysing CCTV footage from a device near their house, police identified one Murali alias Jeeva who is known to Nagarajan entering the house at the time of occurrence. He was apprehended and interrogated by police.

The investigation revealed that Mangamma, Murali alias Jeeva and a couple of others visited the house for cleaning. At the time of work, Murali noticed that the elderly couple was living alone at the home. On July 17, he came to the house and found that Sarojini Bai was alone. He strangled her using a mobile phone charger cable and then removed the earring of two grams from one ear. While removing another earring, he heard someone coming inside. He escaped with the earring of two grams.

Police arrested Murali alias Jeeva, 34 of Korukkupet and recovered the earring and the cable used for strangling the woman.