Surveyor and associate held for receiving bribe in Walajabad

Officers of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have arrested a woman surveyor for demanding and receiving a ₹10,000 bribe for issuing a patta to an applicant.

According to DVAC, Indhumathi, surveyor at the Walajabad Taluk office demanded ₹20,000 from an applicant for processing a patta for land in Vedal village, Walajabad taluk, Kancheepuram district. She instructed him to pay ₹10,000 as an initial amount, and the remaining ₹10,000 at the time of receiving the patta. In this connection, a case was registered following a complaint from the applicant.

The complainant met the surveyor at her office on Thursday. She reiterated her demand of ₹10,000 and instructed her assistant Sudhan, to receive the bribe amount. He received the bribe amount and put it in his pocket. Both Indhumathi and Sudhan were arrested at her office. Unaccounted for cash to the tune of ₹23,500 was recovered from her car and both the accused were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Chengalpattu. They were remanded in judicial custody.