Survey to identify dropouts to begin today 

December 19, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

For the ongoing academic year, the Department of School Education is set to begin a door-to-door survey across Tamil Nadu on Monday to trace out-of-school children. It will be carried out till January 11.

A similar exercise in the previous academic year identified nearly 4.99 lakh children as potential dropouts and efforts were made to ensure that they returned to school. Nearly 80,000 students had been identified as dropouts, and the Department is working to bring them back to school.

As in the previous year, the door-to-door survey will be carried out through a mobile application to identify dropouts, potential dropouts, and children with special needs. According to a circular from the Samagra Shiksha State Project Director to the Chief Educational Officers, children aged 6-14, identified as dropouts, will be enrolled at the resource centres coming under the scheme.

According to a past government order from the Department, students who don’t attend school for 15 days and above will be considered potential dropouts, and their details will be fed into the Educational Management Information System portal run by the Department. A student who does not attend school for over 30 days or who has not completed education till Class 8 will be considered a dropout.

Officials said teachers, teacher-trainees, principals and ‘anganwadi’ workers, who will carry out the survey, have been asked to make sure that no children is left out, look for children of migrant workers and cover railway stations, bus-stops, food-stalls and flower and vegetable markets.

The survey to identify dropouts was initiated last year on a large scale after the prolonged closure of schools brought on by COVID-19. This year, details of children who have lost either of or both parents to the pandemic will also be collected.