Survey to be carried out in two locations for Chennai’s second airport

Officials will check for obstructions around the site and look at the feasibility of operations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said an Obstacle Limitation Surface Survey has to be carried out at the two sites — Pannur and Parandur — shortlisted for Chennai’s second airport because they have obstructions.

After this survey, in which officials check for obstructions around the site and look at the feasibility of operations, the authorities may be able to finalise either of the locations for the second airport.

Responding to Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said in a letter, “AAI has found two sites at Parandur and Pannur comparatively more feasible for development of airport as per availability of air space, as these are relatively free of natural obstructions. However, man-made obstacles are present at the sites, as well as some hazards such as lakes and smoke-producing industries, the severity of which, with respect to airport operations, can only be ascertained after Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) Survey and Site Survey.”

The Hindu had reported in the last week of March that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had shortlisted Parandur and Pannur and sent a pre-feasibility report to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) after inspecting four sites between February 15 and 17 this year.

“Now, TIDCO and AAI will have to meet once again to discuss issues after which the OLS Survey will be done,” an official said.

Mr. Scindia said in the letter that of the 633.17 acres of land required at the Madurai airport for several air-side and city-side expansion work, such as extension of the runway, construction of a parallel taxi track, terminal and cargo buildings and other projects, the State government has so far given 528.65 acres to AAI and the remaining 104.52 acres is yet to be handed over.