Survey on parks seeks to understand usage through gender and age to suggest interventions in future tenders

June 15, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

An online survey conducted by the Gender and Policy Lab of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on the usage of parks by the public has provided data on gender usage of parks to suggest interventions in future tenders.

The survey, conducted in the later half of 2022, elicited 567 responses with an overwhelming disparity in numbers between male and female respondents, the former comprising nearly 70% of the respondents.

The lab, as part of its analysis, concluded that this significant difference in participation translates to the low usage of parks by women and a potential digital divide. “The Lab was set up with the objective of addressing issues of access and safety of women in public spaces, and parks are integral to this and provide comprehensive inputs at the maintenance level. The survey posed a way to understand design, community and societal challenges,” a consultant at the lab said.

Respondents were categorised by gender and the age groups they belonged to in order to better understand their demands and preferences. “The survey gave us insights into aspects like footfalls, preferred time of usage, facilities expected, gender wise usage details etc., which were prioritised in devising the key performance indicators for the operation and maintenance tenders floated by the GCC recently,” said Sharanya Ari, Deputy Commissioner - Education, who also heads the Gender Lab.

One of the questions – ‘What time do you visit the park?’ – is particularly important as it correlates age and gender. About 31% of female respondents say they visited the parks after 6 p.m. with only 24% of males choosing this time. On the other hand, 37% of males say they visit the park between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m., while only 23% of females picked this slot.

An explanation offered by the lab for this result states that females might be otherwise occupied with household and caregiving activities during the day and the heat prevents them from using the parks in the afternoon.

While visiting the park every day was more popular among male respondents, visiting a few times a month was most chosen by female respondents when asked about the frequency of their visits.

The survey also shows that ‘good quality infrastructure’ and ‘greenery’ were the major factors that attracted the public to parks while respondents said toilets needed to be improved. The lab also plans to conduct in-person surveys by visiting parks and reaching out to women and vulnerable communities to combat the digital divide in the coming months.