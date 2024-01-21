Survey of mobility in households of Chennai Metropolitan Area to be completed in February

January 21, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The survey of mobility in households of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other local bodies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) will be completed in the first week of February.

The survey, taken up by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), was expected to be completed by January 15. However, it has been delayed owing to the floods in the city during the northeast monsoon.

CUMTA Special Officer I. Jeyakumar said 26,000 households had been covered in the survey in the 700 traffic analysis zones of the CMA. A total of 50,000 households would be covered in the CMA for the survey.

The GCC has been divided into 200 traffic analysis zones for the survey. A meeting of residents’ associations was held recently, and residents have been asked to cooperate. As the work was delayed in many of the 200 wards, 70 workers are expected to expedite the survey process this month.

Next step

After the survey is completed, work on improving the accuracy of the findings using big data about transportation priorities will begin. The survey intends to cover the public’s travel pattern and expectation to develop a well-connected road network and provide transportation for all.

Once the survey is completed, other works, such as the preparation of a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), will start for the integrated development of land use and transport planning in the CMA. “Only 1,000 residents have participated in CUMTA’s online survey for mobility. We plan to get information from 5,000 persons for the online survey for the Transportation Master Plan for Chennai for the next 25 years,” Mr. Jeyakumar said.

The data from the survey will be utilised to cut travel time and cost, promote reliable and faster public transport, expand the public transport network, improve connectivity between different modes of public transport, and create safe roads. “CUMTA will also start public consultation for mobility in each area in the CMA after the survey is completed. The CMP for Chennai will be prepared in June,” he added.