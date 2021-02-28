Surveillance teams, flying squads deployed in Chennai ahead of polls

Residents can call toll free helpline 1950 to report issues regarding elections

Chennai District Election Officer G. Prakash on Saturday flagged off static surveillance teams, flying squads and video surveillance teams ahead of the Assembly election.

As many as 48 teams will carry out surveillance at various locations of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district. A total of 48 flying squads and 16 video surveillance teams will monitor violations pertaining to the model code of conduct in the city ahead of the election. Election will be held on April 6, and counting will be done on May 2.

Residents can call the toll free helpline 1950 to report issues pertaining to the election.

The Chennai District Election Office has posted 17 employees at the control room in Ripon Buildings to facilitate quick intervention by the surveillance teams.

Senior officials, at a meeting in the Ripon Buildings on Saturday, stressed on the need for initiatives to start the distribution of forms for persons with disabilities, senior citizens above 80 years and COVID-19 patients to facilitate postal voting.

“We will start distribution of forms for postal ballot at the doorsteps of persons with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years in a few days,” an official said.

The Chennai District Election Office has finalised 5,911 polling stations in the 16 constituencies.

More polling stations

With the setting up of 2,157 additional polling stations, the city has registered a 45% increase in the number of polling stations when compared to the 2019 Parliamentary election.

As many as 40,000 employees, including 29,000 booth-level employees, will be trained for conducting the Assembly election in the city. Corporation officials said the work on existing civic projects would continue in the city.

Work on removal of defacements is under way. Chennai District Election Officials have asked political parties to conduct public meetings only in designated locations.