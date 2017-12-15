Surveillance stepped up in R.K. Nagar

The Chennai District Election Office has increased the number of personnel deputed for surveillance during the byelection to the R.K. Nagar Constituency by more than 100%. “The number of teams has been increased from 52 in the previous election to 107. This is the highest ever for an Assembly constituency,” said an official of the Chennai District Election Office.

Personnel from the Chennai District Election Office and the police department have been roped in for surveillance, including 36 teams for flying squad, 15 teams for static surveillance, 20 teams for video surveillance and 36 teams for manning checkposts. All the entry and exit points of the constituency are being monitored.

“During the previous election, just 15 teams were formed for flying squads, 17 teams for static surveillance and 10 teams for video surveillance,” said an official.

“The focus is on initiatives to prevent cash distribution and increasing voter turnout. The turnout is expected to be higher than the previous election, 74.4 %. Awareness among voters is rising because of the increasing number of volunteers during this byelection,” said an official.

The Chennai District Election Office has started using the services of 38,128 first-time voters in the constituency to control cash distribution and increase turnout. However, just 15 campus ambassadors have started work in the constituency. Officials have planned to permit first-time voters to have a glimpse of the training sessions for poll personnel ahead of the byelection.

The election office has also compiled information on 1,500 persons with disability, who will create awareness with support from NGOs.“They will check all facilities including ramps and suggest remedial measures,” said the official. All banks have been asked to report suspicious transactions. “The banks in the entire district will report transactions above ₹1 lakh to the election officials,” said an official.