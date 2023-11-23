Suriya suffers minor injury in mishap while shooting near Chennai

November 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Suriya was injured during a film-shooting session at EVP Film City in the city’s outskirts in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor, who is currently working on Kanguva, a period film being directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva, and the crew were shooting its final portion at a special set constructed at the movie studio. Sources said that around 1 a.m., a rope camera malfunctioned and fell on Mr. Suriya’s shoulder. He suffered a minor injury (contusion) in the incident. Kanguva stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and K.S. Ravikumar.

