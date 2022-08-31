Surgical technique gets global accreditation

ADVERTISEMENT

A surgical technique of non-invasive balloon eustachian tuboplasty (BET) of the Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery of MGM Healthcare was certified with a global accreditation standard – FDA and CE.

According to a press release, the CE certified and FDA approved standardised eustachian balloon was used in select patients. This was for those suffering from eustachian dysfunction – both in paediatric and adult age groups. The indications for BET encompasses a spectrum of diseases, such as barotrauma, serous otitis media, adhesive otitis, atelectatic middle ear and failure after tympanoplasty.

Sanjeev Mohanty, head, Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, said although the actual procedure was not very laborious, it required proper pre-operative planning and surgical precision during the balloon inflation as there was only a single chance to use the device, the release said.