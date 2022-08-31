Surgical technique gets global accreditation

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 31, 2022 00:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A surgical technique of non-invasive balloon eustachian tuboplasty (BET) of the Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery of MGM Healthcare was certified with a global accreditation standard – FDA and CE.

According to a press release, the CE certified and FDA approved standardised eustachian balloon was used in select patients. This was for those suffering from eustachian dysfunction – both in paediatric and adult age groups. The indications for BET encompasses a spectrum of diseases, such as barotrauma, serous otitis media, adhesive otitis, atelectatic middle ear and failure after tympanoplasty.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sanjeev Mohanty, head, Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, said although the actual procedure was not very laborious, it required proper pre-operative planning and surgical precision during the balloon inflation as there was only a single chance to use the device, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app