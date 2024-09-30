Surgical oncologists at RGGGH remove retroperitoneal tumour deemed inoperable

Surgical oncologists of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) removed a retroperitoneal (space behind the abdominal cavity) tumour, which was deemed inoperable, from a 53-year-old woman.

The woman, who was evaluated for abdominal pain and distension in March 2024, was provisionally diagnosed as a case of suspected malignant ovarian tumour at another government hospital and a laparotomy was attempted.

During surgery, it was found that the tumour was a retroperitoneal solid cystic mass of 25 x 23 x 11 cm displacing the right ureter. In view of the dense adherence to retroperitoneal vessels and tissues, it was deemed inoperable and biopsy was done. Biopsy revealed low-grade malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour (MPNST). This was discussed at the hospital’s tumour board and radiotherapy and chemotherapy were deferred in view of poor response of MPNST to both modalities, doctors said.

The patient approached the Department of Surgical Oncology, RGGGH on July 22 for further management. Doctors re-evaluated the patient with new imaging through Contrast Enhanced CT abdomen and CT abdominal angiogram, and planned for laparotomy. Prior to surgery, bilateral ‘double J’ ureteral stenting was done.

On August 10, doctors proceeded with laparotomy and excision of the mass. Intraoperatively, the mass was adherent to the right common iliac vessels pushing them completely to the left side. The right ureter was also adherent to the tumour which was released during surgery.

“As the vein was involved, we took the help of the Vascular Surgery and Urology teams during surgery. We were able to excise the tumour completely along with the right common iliac vein,” one of the surgeons said.

After surgery, the patient recovered well and was discharged from the hospital, doctors said.