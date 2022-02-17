Surgical oncologist placed under suspension

He is accused of being involved in political activities

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has placed Subbiah Shanmugam, head of department, Surgical Oncology, Government Royapettah Hospital, under suspension until further orders for being involved in “political party-related activities”.

Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said he was placed under suspension pending inquiry.

Officials sources said the suspension came after the Directorate received complaints that he was involved in political party-related activities, which went against the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973.

Officials said Dr. Shanmugam would now face a departmental inquiry.

Dr. Shanmugam, former national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, was accused of harassing an elderly woman and a complaint was lodged against him in 2020.

An official pointed out that as per rule number 14 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973 (taking part in politics and elections and position of government servants in relation to elections), no government servant shall be a member of or be otherwise associated with any political party or any organisation in respect of which there is reason to believe that the organisation has a political aspect.