Surgery gives relief to boy suffering from over 50 seizures a day

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 02:57 IST

Procedure done on 18-month-old at MGM Healthcare

A child that suffered more than 50 seizures a day has been provided relief through surgery by doctors at MGM Healthcare here.

According to doctors, the boy, who is around one-and-half-years-old now, suffered birth asphyxia, which refers to lack of supply of oxygen to the brain and other vital organs at birth. This led to seizures that progressively worsened.

His mother Pavithra said the child, one year after birth, was getting more than 50 seizures a day, and it even went up to 80 or 100 on some days.

A.T. Arasar Seeralar, senior visiting consultant, MGM Healthcare, said when the child was brought to the hospital for consultation, the condition was worse. “Even with four to five medications, there was no improvement. That is when we thought of surgery,” he said.

K. Sridhar, director and group head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders (INSD) at the hospital, who led the surgical team, said that a video electroencephalogram (EEG) revealed that the electrical impulses that triggered the seizures started in multiple points on both sides of the brain and spread to other regions.

He said it was decided to perform a corpus callosotomy, which referred to the severing of a band of fibres connecting the two halves of the brain. “The idea was to prevent the transmission of epilepsy impulses between the regions,” he said.

While the doctors expected considerable improvement, he said they were happy to observe that the seizures stopped completely. “It has been three months since the surgery. The video EEG does show some epilepsy impulses. But they do not result in seizures,” he said.

T. Arulmmozhi, senior consultant, INSD, said that children with epilepsy generally responded well to anticonvulsant drugs. “However, in rare cases like this, when medicines are not helping, it is important to consider surgical interventions,” he said. Ms. Pavithra said while most doctors they consulted advised against surgery, she was glad she agreed to it. “The seizures have stopped. He never responded to us before. Now, he is looking at our faces and laughing,” she said.

Dr. Arasar said that while the child still had a long way to go, the surgery made it possible to work on the child’s brain development. “With the seizures, we could not focus on that,” he said.

Highlighting that the surgery was complex and extremely delicate, V. Ponniah, associate director, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, said that it was possible only due to the cutting-edge infrastructure and the expertise the hospital had. Terming the surgery a key achievement of the hospital, Harish Manian, chief executive officer, lauded the team for providing relief to the child.