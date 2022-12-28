Surgeries in children best handled by paediatric surgeons, say doctors

December 28, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Children are not little adults. When they require surgeries, they should be managed by paediatric surgeons in a child-safe environment which has trained anaesthetists and paediatricians on board as well as paediatric intensive care set-up, paediatric surgeons insist.

With December 29 being observed as Paediatric Surgery Day, paediatric surgeons and their association — Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPS) — are stressing on a point - the safest person to operate on a child is a paediatric surgeon.

“Paediatric surgery is a completely different ball game, and we cannot apply the same procedure that we do in an adult to children. Paediatric surgeons operate in a child-safe environment. We have trained paediatric anaesthetist, paediatricians and we have a paediatric ICU in place,” said Lakshmi Sundararajan, senior consultant, paediatric surgeon and urologist, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital and secretary, Society of Paediatric Urology, IAPS.

A paediatric surgeon was specially trained to manage children requiring surgery in a holistic manner. They spend three to six years specialising in child surgery. “Conditions affecting children which require surgery are often different from that seen in adults. Most surgeries, including those for birth defects, were reconstructive rather than removal of the offending organ. That requires more training, precision and finesse than that for adult surgical training. The reconstruction has to grow with the child and serve them well for the next 70-80 years too,” she said.

“Children are not miniature adults and require delicate handling by trained paediatric surgeons. Paediatric surgery deals with every organ in a child’s body except intracranial and intra cardiac defects,” R. Velmurugan, professor and head, Paediatric Surgery, Madras Medical College (MMC), said.

Children were separate entities and have separate anaesthesia, intraoperative and post-operative requirements. “People should be encouraged to approach paediatric surgeons as services are now widely available. Paediatric anaesthesia has improved by leaps and bounds,” he said.

Dr. Velmurugan said the paediatric surgery unit was started in MMC in 1965. Apart from the Institute of Child Health (ICH) of MMC, major government medical colleges, including the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and those in Vellore, Villupuram, Salem, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai have full-fledged paediatric surgery units.

“We perform on an average 600 major surgeries a month,” he said.

The ICH offered 24-hour paediatric laparoscopic services, he said.