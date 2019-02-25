Surgeons should work to prevent NCDs: Prathap Reddy

Cardiac and cardiothoracic surgeons should ensure that the World Economic Forum’s prediction that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) would contribute to 80% of deaths worldwide by 2030 does not come true, said Prathap C. Reddy, founder of Apollo groups of hospitals.

At the inauguration of a four-day international conference in heart and lung surgery here recently, Dr. Reddy said the WEF had predicted that the cost burden of NCDs would be $30 trillion. India’s burden would be around $48 trillion, which amounts to 50% of its GDP.

In the last few decades, there had been a transformation. Costs and morbidity had fallen significantly due to improvement in clinical and surgical abilities of the doctors. While the cost of a surgery in the United States stood at $50,000, in India it is $3,000-4,000. “But the government is saying do it for 1000 dollars. I think this will come only with innovation,” he added.

Rajan Sethuratnam, organising secretary of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons, said the theme of the 65th conference was ‘Reinventing cardiothoracic surgery’ and the workshop would include skill-based workshops.

Dr. Rajan said it was a confluence as the 27th international conference of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons was also being jointly held.

Dr. Reddy presented lifetime achievement awards to Naresh Trehan and K.S. Neelakandhan.

At the event, an app for cardiac surgeons was launched.